Switchfoot Bro-Am rocks the beach

Above, Switchfoot band members Jon Foreman (vocals, guitar), Tim Foreman (bass), Jerome Fontamillas (keyboard, guitar), Drew Shirley (guitar), and Chad Butler (drums), get in the spirit of the day as Moonlight Beach was filled with fans of the 2019 Switchfoot Bro-Am concerts and surf contests. The event raised more than $100,000 this year for youth charities, with a benefit party followed by the Beach Fest June 29.

ENCINITAS — Grammy-winning rock band Switchfoot celebrated the 15th annual Switchfoot Bro-Am Benefit Party June 27 and the Beach Fest at Moonlight Beach June 29.

In 2005, Switchfoot dreamed up an idea to give back to their hometown that supported them as surfers and musicians, to rally their community and to invest in youngsters who might need a hand up. This year, more than $100,000 was raised from both events. This year’s beneficiaries are: A Step Beyond, Challenged Athletes Foundation, Feeding San Diego, Rob Machado Foundation, Stand Up For Kids Oceanside, and VH1 Save The Music.

The Beach Fest featured a beachfront concert including performances by Switchfoot, Lindsey Stirling, Sack Lunch featuring Rob Machado, 91X Bro-Am Battle of the Bands winner Creature and the Woods, a Carlsbad High School Band called The Happy Return and a very special appearance by local youth musicians from VH1 Save The Music Foundation who performed on stage with Switchfoot.

There were a variety of surf events including a Bro teams contest with 10 local teams, Rob Machado Bro-Juniors, a surf jousting session, and a Junior Seau Foundation Adaptive Surf Program presented by the Challenged Athletes Foundation. Local surf legend Rob Machado and 39 other professional surfers competed in a four-person Bro Team Surf Contest, riding one wave regular and one wave switch (keeping it more “bro” than pro). Team Fish 101 (Kobe Hughes, Jackson Butler, Caleb Crozier and Justin Cote) took the win for Bro Teams and Team Surf Ride (Derek Bockelman, Jordy Collins, Joe Coury and Cole McCaffray) came in a close runner-up.

The winner of the Rob Machado Bro Junior Surf Contest, a contest that judges kids on who has the most fun, was Cole McCaffray. One of the most inspirational moments of the day is the Challenged Athletes Foundation Kids’ Adaptive Surf Series where youngsters with physical challenges competed, with surfers from the Bro team contest supporting them in the water.

Bro-Am’s surf events wrapped with the hilarious Surf Joust Expression Session, complete with battle armor and Nerf weapons on soft surfboards, with Ryder DeVoe taking home the new Bro-Am surf joust winner belt.

More than 200 volunteers helped make Bro-Am’s Beach Fest happen. Almost half of the volunteers participated on the Green Team with proper sorting of compost, recycle and landfill in partnership with the city of Encinitas and Solana Center. For the first time at Bro-Am, Solana Center set up a Recycle Redemption Booth where event attendees could get points for recycling at the event. Points were exchanged for swag. The ultimate Recycle leaderboard winner was a young girl, Rocklyn Smith, who recycled more than 100 items at the event.

The Bro-Am events set good “green” examples with solar energy to power their stage and sound, avoiding approximately 1,400 pounds of carbon dioxide. And a free filtered-water oasis was offered at the event, encouraging no single-use plastic, thanks to a partnership with the Rob Machado Foundation. Attendees BYOBottles which helped save nearly 2,700 single-use plastic bottles from ending up in landfills or the ocean.