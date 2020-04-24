Switchfoot, BRO-AM Foundation launch fundraiser for Feeding San Diego

ENCINITAS — While this year’s Switchfoot BRO-AM Beach Fest at Moonlight Beach has been canceled due to coronavirus, the members of Grammy-award winning band Switchfoot, in partnership with the BRO-AM Foundation, have launched a social media campaign to help raise funds for Feeding San Diego.

The BRO-AM foundation announced it has donated $5,000 to Feeding San Diego to jumpstart the “Home Food Challenge” initiative on Instagram.

All contributions will be matched up to $1 million by Gwendolyn Sontheim and the Aqualia International Foundation.

“We have shifted BRO-AM’s focus to help raise funds and awareness for Feeding San Diego through a social media campaign, the #HomeFoodChallenge,” said Jon Foreman, lead singer of Switchfoot. “A huge thanks to our community for understanding and for continuing to support these incredible kids. Thanks to all of you, the heart of the BRO-AM is still alive and well, helping kids thrive even during COVID-19.”

Donations will help with expenses to support the nonprofit’s COVID-19 response, including food purchasing, emergency distributions and transportation.

As food donations from grocery stores, retailers and restaurants decline, Feeding San Diego is looking to identify new sources of food and funds, according to a news release.

“Feeding San Diego is rapidly responding to this emergency and serving the increasing number of people facing food insecurity throughout San Diego County, many of whom are accessing food assistance for the first time,” said Vince Hall, CEO of Feeding San Diego. “We are very grateful for our longtime partnership with the Switchfoot BRO-AM. Together we bring more awareness to the increasing food insecurity of kids and families happening right here in our own neighborhoods.”

The social media challenge asks participants to share a photo of their favorite home-food item to encourage giving and raise awareness of current food needs.

Several celebrities have also participated in the campaign, including musicians Elise Trou and Phil Wickam; professional athletes Rob Machado, Taylor Knox and the Quessenberry Brothers; and BRO-AM’s longtime sponsor, SUJA Juice.

Donations can be made at Feeding San Diego’s website. For more information, visit the BRO-AM Foundation website.