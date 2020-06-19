66.15 F
Switchfoot
The 16th Annual Switchfoot Bro-Am concert will be available to livestream this year. Courtesy photo
Switchfoot Bro-Am concert to livestream on June 27

ENCINITAS — Switchfoot BRO-AM is on(line)! Local rock band, Switchfoot, will host its 16th annual San Diego BRO-AM event as a livestream concert at broam.org. Tickets are at Switchfoot.com for $10.99.

The live stream will take place at 5 p.m. June 27 The event lineup includes Switchfoot performing live in San Diego and NeedtobreatheJudah and the LionColony House and The New Respects.

There will be live commentary from Switchfoot guitarist, Drew Shirley, Chris Cote of the World Surf League and local pro surfer, Rob Machado.

To date, BRO-AM events have raised more than $2 million for youth initiatives including Feeding America, A Step Beyond, Challenged Athletes Foundation, Feeding San Diego, Monarch Schools and Save the Music.

