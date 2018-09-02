Deputy shoots armed suspect before Ice Cube concert at Del Mar Racetrack

EDITOR’S NOTE: The article has been updated to include a San Diego County Sheriff’s Department preliminary news release of the incident and includes video of a deputy-involved-shooting that took place at Del Mar Racetrack this evening around 7 p.m.

DEL MAR – One person was wounded in an apparent deputy-involved-shooting at the Del Mar Racetrack tonight, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The shooting took place about 7 p.m. at the fair grounds, Fox 5 News reported. The wounded person was transported to a hospital.

According to a sheriff’s preliminary news release, the suspect approached the ticket counter around 6:40 p.m. to purchase tickets to rapper Ice Cube’s concert at the Seaside Stage after the last race.

After being informed that the concert was sold out, an argument ensued. According to witness statements and media reports, the man pulled out a silver-plated, semi-automatic handgun and allegedly fired several shots into a crowded area.

Deputies arrived shortly thereafter, engaged the suspect and returned fire.

The man was taken to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla and his condition is unknown. No deputies were hurt in the incident.

WARNING: Video capturing the shooting incident on camera. Viewer discretion advised.