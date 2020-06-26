Suspect arrested in vicious random stabbing attack in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE — A probationer was back behind bars today on suspicion of accosting a stranger on an Oceanside roadside last weekend and stabbing her numerous times, leaving her gravely wounded, authorities reported.

Hunter Parks Berger, 23, was arrested Thursday in connection with the random assault a few blocks northeast of Libby Lake Park, Oceanside police spokesman Tom Bussey said.

The 32-year-old victim was walking along a sidewalk in a residential neighborhood in the 500 block of Roja Street when Berger allegedly approached and attacked her shortly before 8:30 p.m. last Saturday.

The woman, who did not know her assailant, suffered “many, many” stab wounds before he fled, Bussey said. She remains hospitalized in critical condition, he said.

“Responding officers and detectives were able to locate security video footage of the (assailant),” the spokesman said.

Investigators have identified no suspected motive for the attack.

Berger, an Oceanside resident, was booked into county jail in Vista on suspicion of attempted murder.