Hansen Surfboards’ “Search for the Big One” film tour begins at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 13, at 1105 S. Coast Highway 101, Encinitas. Chispa House has traveled 5,700 miles in four weeks to create four films. Complimentary food and beverages will be provided, but be sure to bring your beach chair to enjoy the show. The first 50 people will receive a free Hansen Surfboards T-shirt.