Surf museum welcomes Silver Surfer winners

OCEANSIDE — A lifetime achievement honor, the “Silver Surfer Award” is presented annually by the California Surf Museum to surfers who have made significant contributions to the culture and lifestyle of the surfing community and whose lives have also inspired others to expand their awareness and continue to set a shining example of a true Silver Surfer.

The presentation is planned from 4 to 11 p.m. Nov. 10 at Cape Rey Carlsbad, 1 Ponto Road, Carlsbad.

This year’s winners include:

— Wayne Bartholomew, “Rabbit,” World Champion 1978 and president, Association of Surfing Professionals 1999-2008.

— Ian Cairns “Kanga,” World Pro-Am Surfing Championships 1973 and founder of the Association of Surfing Professionals 1982.

— Dane Kealoha, winner Pipeline Masters, Duke Kahanamoku Classic 1983 and known as a power-surfing tube-rider.

— Margo Godfrey Oberg, four-time World Champion

1968, 1977, 1980, 1981 and head of the Margo Godfrey Oberg Surf School

est. 1977 on Kauai.

— Mark Richards, “MR,” four-time World Champion 1979-1982 and Twin Fin Innovator

— Shaun Tomson, World Champion 1977 and Surfing’s Worldwide Ambassador.

— Peter Townend, “PT,” World Champion 1976, “Big Wednesday” star and SIMA president.

Each of this year’s honorees, all scheduled to be in attendance, are key figures in the evolution of the sport. Each has contributed to the culture in their own special way — coaching, raising money for charities, writing inspirational books, and providing a guide to a new generation of pro waveriders.

Tickets are $175 and include appetizers, dinner, dessert and two complimentary drinks and four CSM guest passes.