Supervisors, mayors gather in opposition to offshore drilling expansion

ENCINITAS — A small crowd of delegates from across San Diego County gathered on Monday, April 15, at Moonlight State Beach in Encinitas to voice their opposition to the Trump administration’s proposal to expand offshore drilling operations along the California coastline.

The event was hosted by nonprofit marine conservation group Oceana and featured statements by Supervisors Jim Desmond and Kristin Gaspar, as well as mayors and representatives from Encinitas, Del Mar, Solana Beach, Oceanside and San Marcos.

Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear, who helped the city adopt an offshore drilling resolution on Jan. 24, 2018, said the consideration of expanding offshore drilling is “absolutely the wrong direction.”

“We need to be reducing our dependence on fossil fuels, not increasing it,” Blakespear said. “Locally, our prosperity is based on having a clean coast. And this would unquestionably create a dirty coast.”

For the past several months, Oceana representative Brady Bradshaw and others have attended city council meetings across the county to publicly oppose a Jan. 4 draft proposal by former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke to develop the National Outer Continental Shelf Oil and Gas Leasing Program (National OCS Program).

The federal draft proposal seeks to significantly expand oil and gas exploration and development by approving 47 lease sales — the largest number of lease sales in U.S. history — including seven new leases along the California coastline.

The additional leases would allow drilling access to nearly the entire U.S. outer continental shelf, making “more than 98 percent of undiscovered, technically recoverable oil and gas resources in federal offshore areas available to consider for future exploration and development,” according to a department release.

Since the Trump administration’s announcement, Rep. Mike Levin (D-San Juan Capistrano), who serves as a member of the House Natural Resources Committee, has introduced two bills in Congress — West Coast Ocean Protection Act and California Clean Coast Act — that would effectively ban offshore drilling on the West Coast and in California, respectively.

On a local level, several North County cities adopted resolutions opposing offshore drilling — including inland cities Escondido and Vista — and more than 90 cities have passed similar resolutions across the state.

San Marcos Mayor Rebecca Jones speaks out against offshore drilling expansion during Monday’s press conference at Moonlight State Beach in Encinitas. Photo by Jordan P. Ingram

In February, the San Marcos City Council voted 3-2 to indefinitely table its resolution after several council members expressed concerns that adopting it could lead to a “slippery slope” of future requests to pass judgements on partisan and divisive issues.

Despite voting to strike the proposal, San Marcos Mayor Rebecca Jones attended Monday’s press conference to express her opposition to offshore drilling expansion.

“The bipartisan opposition to offshore drilling is overwhelming,” Jones said. “Today, we are standing together to tell the Department of the Interior that our communities oppose further gas and oil drilling off our California coast.”

Desmond, a former mayor of San Marcos, said that increasing oil and gas production along the coastline could disrupt military operations and jeopardize the county’s economy that relies on more than 143,000 active-duty soldiers training, living and working in the area.

“San Diego County is a military and veteran county,” Desmond said. “We want to make sure our military has the ability to train and to preserve the options they have out at sea without the effects of drilling platforms.”

Desmond finished his statement by encouraging residents to say ‘no’ to offshore drilling expansion.

“Let me rephrase that,” Desmond said. “Hell no.”

San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond speaks in opposition to the expansion of offshore drilling along the California coastline. Photo by Jordan P. Ingram

The Board of Supervisors sent a letter on March 9, 2018, urging the Trump administration to “reject any proposal that would allow an expansion of offshore oil drilling in the coastal waters off of the State of California.”

National City and Coronado are the only coastal cities in San Diego County that haven’t passed an offshore drilling resolution.