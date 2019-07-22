SuperGirl Pro, longboarders and noseriders compete in Oside

OCEANSIDE — This summer, visitors to Oceanside don’t actually have to get wet to experience the city’s surf vibe. The Nissan SuperGirl Pro returns July 26 through July 28 at the Oceanside Pier, followed by the annual Oceanside Longboard Surf Contest Aug. 10. The 19th annual Guy Takayama Pro Am Noseriding Contest will be held Aug. 9, with long-boarders competing for a $5,000 purse.

The SuperGirl features top female pros, new exhibits at the California Surf Museum and a special evening with a legendary surf filmmaker. Surfing superstars, including Bethany Hamilton and Carissa Moore, are scheduled to compete in the SuperGirl Pro, which is the only women’s Association of Professional Surfing qualifying event in North America.

The event supports an eco-awareness platform that features a surf industry village with 40 vendor booths and a variety of activities including live music with headliner Natasha Bedingfield, an all-female DJ contest, a competitive video game tournament with the Super Girl Gamer Pro, and the Super Girl Skate Pro, featuring the world’s top 20 female skateboarders. Visit supergirlpro.com for more information.

Celebrating the power of female surfing continues Aug. 10 and Aug. 11 with the 35th annual Oceanside Longboard Surf Contest and Beach Festival at Oceanside Pier. This year’s event will honor Women in Surfing and celebrate female surf pioneers as well as current day competitors. As part of the event, the California Surf Museum will have a pop-up exhibit featuring photos of female surfers in history.

Then, on Aug. 17 and Aug. 18, 400 of the best bodysurfers from around the country compete at the World Bodysurfing Championships at Oceanside Pier. Visitors can watch the best in body surfing, as competitors take off on killer waves and perform tricks to earn high scores from the judges.