Super bloom 2019 at Carlsbad Flower Fields
Longtime coach Tom Tarantino to take leave from El Caminoby Aaron Burgin, , 0
One of the region’s most successful basketball coaches announced recently that he would take a medical leave of...
Where does Oceanside stand on Community Choice Energy?by Samantha Taylor, , 0
After a draft technical feasibility study released in February revealed Community Choice Energy is financially possible and could benefit...
Bluff-top homeowners file lawsuit against city, state commissionby Lexy Brodt, , 0
A group of bluff-top homeowners are pursuing legal action against the city of Solana Beach and the California Coastal...
Sports Talk: Jacob, Cal State San Marcos women’s golf aim for the topby Jay Paris, , 0
It’s the No. 4 national ranking of Cal State University San Marcos’ women’s golf team which is noteworthy. For...
Hate crime probe into arson attempt at Dar-ul-Arqam mosqueby Steve Horn, , 0
An attempted arson at a city mosque has prompted the Escondido Police Department, in concert with federal law enforcement...
Police hold community meeting after slayingby Steve Puterski, , 0
Hundreds of residents jammed the Carlsbad Safety Training Center on March 20 to listen and ask questions of Carlsbad...
Bikeshare pilot program moves forwardby Lexy Brodt, , 0
Come summer, North County residents and visitors may be able to hop on an electric bicycle in Del Mar...
New recycled water purification system coming to Oceansideby Samantha Taylor, , 0
The city is suiting up for construction of a new facility later this year that will purify recycled water...
