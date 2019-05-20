Summer special trips, deals on trains

OCEANSIDE — The North County Transit District (NCTD) is gearing up for an eventful summer with special events, extra trains and buses in service, and transit/fare packages for the San Diego County Fair.

For Memorial Day, May 27, passengers should be aware that Breeze, Flex, Lift and Sprinter will offer a Saturday service schedule, and Coaster will offer a Sunday service schedule. Find service schedules at GoNCTD.com/schedules.

For the Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon, June 2, NCTD will offer additional Coaster service on the morning of June 2, to get people to the Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon.

The additional southbound Coaster train departs Oceanside Transit Center (OTC) at 4:10 a.m. and arrives at Santa Fe Depot (SFD) in downtown San Diego at 5:09 a.m. All other Sunday Coaster service will continue as regularly scheduled. The full schedule can be found at GoNCTD.com/Rocknroll.

At the San Diego County Fair, May 31 through July 4, Avoid the high price of parking and take NCTD. NCTD offers transportation to and from the West Gate of the Del Mar Fairgrounds each day the Fair is open.

For only $1 more than a regular adult admission ticket to the Fair, customers can purchase a $21 Fair Tripper combo ticket. This ticket includes round-trip Coaster, Sprinter, Breeze, and Flex fare, plus a one-day admission to the Fair for one adult.

For children ages 6-12, and seniors ages 60+, a $13 Youth/Senior Fair Tripper is available with the same benefits.

Children 5 and under always ride free on NCTD services. Fair Tripper combo tickets can be purchased from NCTD ticket vending machines (located at Coaster and Sprinter stations) under the Current Promotions option.

Riders can also buy Fair Tripper tickets in advance or on the day of travel via the NCTD mobile ticketing app, Compass Cloud.

Current NCTD pass holders can get a $4 discount on same-day adult, senior, or child Fair admission by showing their valid transit pass/ticket at the West Gate box office.

Coming from Escondido? NCTD offers a special BREEZE Route 408 that takes you directly to the Fair. The 408 runs hourly from Escondido Transit Center with stops at Solana Beach Station and the Fair.

Padres Baseball fans and observers alike can skip trying to find their car after the game by taking the Coaster there and back. NCTD sells a $12 RegionPlus pass that covers round-trip travel on the Coaster and Trolley for any home game this season.

Additionally, for most evening games, NCTD runs a special northbound Coaster that runs one hour after the last out, end of fireworks, concert, or special event.