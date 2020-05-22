Summer Reading program kept alive in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE — Oceanside Public Library invites children, teens and adults to participate in Summer Reading by signing up online at oceansidepubliclibrary.org, sponsored by the Friends of the Oceanside Public Library.

This year’s theme is, “Dig Deeper, Oceanside.”

Children up to age 12 earn prizes for reading 10 hours or 10 books and can choose to complete engaging and educational activities.

After reading 10 hours or 10 books, youngsters earn a prize bag with a free book, meal and museum coupons, and a craft kit, and will be entered into weekly prize drawings for gift cards. Families can enjoy virtual storytimes, participate in book clubs, and attend special event programs online.

Teens entering grades 6 to 12 earn prizes for reading and reviewing five books. They also have the chance to win grand prizes for book reviews and will be entered into weekly prize drawings for gift cards. Teens can participate in virtual programs including a variety of book clubs, game nights, and art classes.

Teen volunteers looking for something to do can volunteer virtually for the library by completing several helpful projects.

Adults can participate in Summer Reading, too. Adults who read and review five books or audiobooks in print or digital formats will be entered into a weekly prize drawing for a chance to win an e-reader. There will be virtual activities and programs that help adults Dig Deeper into Oceanside arts, history, and culture.

Create your own story-telling tile with a kit from the Mobile Art Workshop, or join a special virtual presentation by Kristi Hawthorne from the Oceanside Historical Society.

The library will host a special virtual Summer Reading check-in and a party with readers from Oceanside Library in New York.

Additionally, Oceanside Public Library will host a writing workshop this summer for adults, and invites all ages to submit entries online to the Dig Deeper, Oceanside Writing Project, sharing experiences and reflections on this unique time the community has spent finding new ways to connect.

From e-books and e-audiobooks to movies and music, your Oceanside Public Library card gives access to the Library 24/7.

Those without Oceanside Public Library cards can now visit oceansidepubliclibrary.org to register for a digital card. Throughout the summer, the library will continue to offer the regular programs, like storytimes and book clubs, online.

Check the website, call (760) 435-5600, or follow on Facebook and @OceansideLibrary on Instagram.