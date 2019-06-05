Summer reading fun in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE — The Oceanside Public Library invites all to participate in its Summer Reading program. All ages earn prizes for reading, and are invited to attend entertaining and educational events June 3 to Aug. 10, with the theme, “It’s Showtime At Your Library.”

Children, through age 12, earn prizes for reading, or being read to, 20 to 30 minutes a day, and for completing activities. In addition, there will be free events, such as science, building, magic, puppet and animal shows. Special events, beginning the Summer Reading celebration, will be Annie Bananie, with a Balloon Show at 6 p.m. June 17 at the Civic Center Library, 330 N. Coast Highway, and Pacific Animal Productions, with an interactive Wild Animal Show at 2 p.m. June 20 at the Mission Branch Library, 3861-B Mission Ave.

Teens can participate in free art classes at Studio ACE, next to the Mission Branch Library, at 3:30 p.m., select Fridays, starting June 14. Participants must register in advance for Studio ACE art classes at the Library.

Adults can participate too, with Summer Reading special events including “Get Ready for Showtime: Improv at Your Library!” led by Drama Coach M. Eliane Weidauer, at 6 p.m. June 13, at the Civic Center Library. This free workshop will explore the basics of improv, include creative theatre games, tips and tricks, and participants will have the chance to try their hand at

Sign up for Summer Reading at oceansidepubliclibrary.org starting June 3.