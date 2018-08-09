Sullivan Solar Power recognized as a 2018 Top Solar Contractor

More than 10,600 megawatts of solar power were installed last year in the United States, and local turnkey provider, Sullivan Solar Power, has been recognized by Solar Power World magazine for its contributions to the industry. Sullivan Solar Power has once again achieved a ranking on the magazine’s 2018 Top Solar Contractors list.

The Top Solar Contractors list is developed by Solar Power World to recognize the work completed by solar contractors across the United States. Produced annually, the Top Solar Contractors list celebrates the achievements of U.S. solar developers, subcontractors and installers within the utility, commercial and residential markets, and ranks contractors by kilowatts installed in the previous year. The 2018 list was released this week.

“Our 2017 list showed impressive installation numbers after 2016’s huge rush to meet tax credit requirements, and many companies were hesitant to show unavoidable installation dips after last year’s high,” said Kelly Pickerel, editor in chief of Solar Power World. “We’re happy to feature a strong group of thriving U.S. solar installers on the 2018 Top Solar Contractors list – these companies truly are at the top of their markets.”

A major highlight of 2017 was the non-residential market growing 28 percent year-over-year, the fourth straight year of annual growth for commercial, industrial and community solar. Sullivan Solar Power also saw a spike in commercial installations, capping off the year by beginning the installation of the largest solar system in Major League Baseball at San Diego’s Petco Park. The 716 high-efficiency panels will generate over 12 million kilowatt hours over the next 25 years and is larger than the other seven solar power systems in the league, combined.

The first quarter of 2018 showed a 13 percent growth over the first quarter of 2017, and Sullivan Solar Power will continue to contribute to the wave of increasing solar generation. The company has claimed the title of being the top energy storage installer in Southern California, outranking national competitor Tesla.

“For nearly 15 years we’ve created solar advocates and fought for solar rights to fundamentally change the way we generate electricity,” said Daniel Sullivan, founder and president of Sullivan Solar Power, “It’s an honor that Sullivan Solar Power is recognized as one of the top solar contractors in the country.”

For more information about Sullivan Solar Power, visit www.sullivansolarpower.com. For more information about Solar Power World, visit www.solarpowerworldonline.com.

About Solar Power World

Solar Power World is the leading online and print resource for news and information regarding solar installation, development and technology. Since 2011, SPW has helped U.S. solar contractors—including installers, developers and EPCs in all markets—grow their businesses and do their jobs better.

About Sullivan Solar Power

Sullivan Solar Power is a turnkey solar system provider that delivers solar electric projects from concept to completion. The company has installed more than 7,500 systems and 75,000,000 watts of solar power ranging from small-scale residential to large-scale commercial and municipal systems. Sullivan Solar Power was founded by Daniel Sullivan in 2004. Sullivan Solar Power has a longstanding A-plus rating with the Better Business Bureau, with no complaints filed since the business began. The firm has been named one of the fastest growing energy companies in the nation by Inc. Magazine and services all of Southern California. Sullivan Solar Power was voted San Diego Union Tribune’s Best Solar Power Company, and remains the only San Diego company to be nationally accredited. The company is a top developer for energy storage in the state. Regardless of project size and scope, Sullivan is committed to delivering the best products and the most qualified professionals to its customers. Visit www.sullivansolarpower.com or call 1.800.SULLIVAN for more information.