Student arrested In San Marcos after gun found in backpack

SAN MARCOS — A 13-year-old boy was arrested today on suspicion of bringing a gun to San Marcos Middle School.

Deputies were called to the school at 650 W. Mission Road after administrators were alerted by a student that another student had a gun in his backpack, according to San Diego County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Daniel Deese.

The suspect was brought to the office and asked if he had a gun, which he admitted to having in his backpack, Deese said.

School staff checked the backpack and saw what appeared to be a gun and called sheriff’s deputies, who then found an unloaded .22 caliber handgun, he said.

The student was arrested and booked into juvenile hall, Deese said.

It does not appear there were any threats made against the school, Deese said.