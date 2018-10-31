Encinitas native and Cal State San Marcos junior, Jamie Jacob, vaulted 14 spots in the final round to earn a runner-up finish and be named CCAA Golfer of the Week by the NCAA DII and California Collegiate Athletic Association, for the week of Oct. 17. This marks Jacob’s fifth career weekly honor. Jacob fired a 3-under 143 (75-68) at the Skyhawk Women’s Fall Intercollegiate to tie for second on the individual leaderboard, just one stroke behind the individual medalist. Her day-two 68 stood as the tournament’s low round, which featured four birdies and an eagle on the Par 5 10th hole at the UNM Championship Course
Strong season for Jamie Jacob
Share this
Views: 00 likes
Related Articles
-
Autumn races, holiday menus and more in Del Marby staff, , 0
DEL MAR — The city welcomes a busy end of year, as it prepares for the opening of the...
-
County fair ready for 2019by staff, , 0
DEL MAR — Next summer, the 2019 San Diego County Fair will invite guests to skip down the yellow...
-
Surf museum welcomes Silver Surfer winnersby staff, , 0
A lifetime achievement honor, the “Silver Surfer Award” is presented annually by the California Surf Museum.
-
Local couple reflects on their five-month Pacific Crest Trail hikeby Carey Blakely, , 1
There are times in life when we yearn for a big change, whether it’s to break routine, test our...
-
Carlsbad Unified doing more with lessby Steve Puterski, , 0
On Oct. 16, Superintendent Dr. Ben Churchill presented the audience at The Westin a number of success stories and...
-
“Holli”day…Anyday! and The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe raise breast cancer awareness and fundsby Christina Macone-Greene, , 0
RANCHO SANTA FE — The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe was the perfect backdrop for the Oct. 18 fundraiser...
-
Higher exit fees ‘not a fatal blow’ to alternative energy providersby Steve Puterski, , 0
A recent ruling by the California Public Utilities Commission levies higher exit fess for those using or wanting to...
-
Ride service aims to fill local transportation gapsby Lexy Brodt, , 1
RideFACT has partnered with more than a dozen different transportation vendors, now including Yellow Cab and Lyft, expanding the...
0 Comments
Tweets by @coastnewsgroup
-
RT @CarlsbadPolice: New street signs (ECR and Chestnut, Faraday and ECR) memorialize two Carlsbad officers, Wesley Fox and William Jack… https://t.co/fXYfy0rA1U
-
RT @BeingBerta: 📷 Happy Halloween from the “Grim Sweeper”! - Leucadia, CA https://t.co/n8LtbPfkph
-
RT @inewsource: Having a blast talking to high school seniors about journalism!#BusinessYouthExpo https://t.co/C695wXBnjd