Strong season for Jamie Jacob

Encinitas native and Cal State San Marcos junior, Jamie Jacob, vaulted 14 spots in the final round to earn a runner-up finish and be named CCAA Golfer of the Week by the NCAA DII and California Collegiate Athletic Association, for the week of Oct. 17. This marks Jacob’s fifth career weekly honor. Jacob fired a 3-under 143 (75-68) at the Skyhawk Women’s Fall Intercollegiate to tie for second on the individual leaderboard, just one stroke behind the individual medalist. Her day-two 68 stood as the tournament’s low round, which featured four birdies and an eagle on the Par 5 10th hole at the UNM Championship Course