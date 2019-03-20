Story Correction

The Coast News published a February 28, 2019, article entitled, “California Pacific Airlines retains investment firm, plans return to skies.”
The article included three statements by Ted Vallas, as follows:
• “While the certificates remain intact, ADI financials were questionable, according to Ted Vallas.”
• “Lubash was told ADI failed to disclose the company was losing money during the purchase period and CP Air staff did not become aware until months later.”
• “Lubash was told by Ted Vallas that the company was hemorrhaging $230,000 per month.”
Those statements were published in error and with no evidence to support Mr. Vallas’ claims. We sincerely regret the mistake.
In addition, John Beardsley, Managing Partner of ADI Acquisition Co., LLC, and former owner of Aerodynamics Incorporated (ADI) issued the following statement in response to Mr. Vallas’ statements in the article:
“I am the Managing Partner of ADI Acquisition Co., LLC (“ADI Acquisition”) and, with my wife, the 100% owner of ADI Acquisition. ADI Acquisition previously owned all of the outstanding shares of stock of Aerodynamics Incorporated (“ADI”).
ADI Acquisition sold its stock in ADI to Carlsbad-Palomar Airlines, Inc., which does business as California Pacific Airlines (“CP Airlines”), effective on or about March 1, 2018.
Theodore L. Vallas is the CEO of CP Airlines. On behalf of ADI, I was involved in the sale to CP Airlines and am knowledgeable about ADI’s financial condition leading up to and at the time of the sale.
The Coast News’ February 28, 2019 article, entitled “California Pacific Airlines retains investment firm, plans return to skies” included several statements by Ted Vallas that are false. Contrary to Mr. Vallas’ statements, CP Airlines and Mr. Vallas were fully informed of the financial condition of ADI during the purchase period.
They were provided with complete and accurate financial records of ADI, including its accounts payable at the time of the purchase by CP Airlines. Any suggestion by Mr. Vallas that CP Airlines did not have complete information about ADI or was provided with inaccurate information is simply false.”John Beardsley, ADI Acquisition Co., LLC