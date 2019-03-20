Story Correction

The Coast News published a February 28, 2019, article entitled, “California Pacific Airlines retains investment firm, plans return to skies.”

The article included three statements by Ted Vallas, as follows:

• “While the certificates remain intact, ADI financials were questionable, according to Ted Vallas.”

• “Lubash was told ADI failed to disclose the company was losing money during the purchase period and CP Air staff did not become aware until months later.”

• “Lubash was told by Ted Vallas that the company was hemorrhaging $230,000 per month.”

Those statements were published in error and with no evidence to support Mr. Vallas’ claims. We sincerely regret the mistake.

In addition, John Beardsley, Managing Partner of ADI Acquisition Co., LLC, and former owner of Aerodynamics Incorporated (ADI) issued the following statement in response to Mr. Vallas’ statements in the article: