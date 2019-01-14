Storm could cause flooding in San Diego County

REGION — The third storm system of the year is expected to bring heavy rainfall and snow today to San Diego County along with the potential for flash flooding.



The inclement weather prompted the National Weather Service to issue a flash flood warning for coastal areas, the mountains and the valleys from this afternoon through this evening.



Coastal and inland-valley areas could get anywhere from a half-inch to three-quarters of an inch today, while the mountains will receive between three-quarters of an inch and 1 inch of rainfall, according to the NWS. Desert areas will get between a quarter-inch and a half-inch of rain.



Snow levels will drop to around 5,000 feet, with areas between 5,000 and 6,000 feet expected to see between 1 and 5 inches of snow, forecasters said.



The heaviest rainfall is expected to hit the region this afternoon, with rainfall rates exceeding a half-inch per hour possible primarily in areas near the coast, meteorologists said.



Forecasters warned that the heavy rainfall could cause street flooding as well as minor flooding of the San Diego River at Fashion Valley.



The storm cell could weaken on Tuesday but regain strength on Wednesday and Thursday, potentially bringing another round of heavy rainfall, forecasters said.