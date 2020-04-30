Station Salon of Encinitas proactively prepares for reopening

In the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic business closures, Station Salon, located in Moonlight Plaza II, Encinitas, has learned to adapt and is preparing to re-open.

During the first week of closure they focused on upgrading their website and developed an innovative process to provide at home hair color kits.

Next, their top priority was to visualize what the new norm would be for their business and changes that needed to take place in order for the salon to open safely. First, they hired ServPro of Oceanside to spray the salon with an EPA approved solution and to wipe down all products.

Second, they undertook a deep cleaning and remodeled the shop to bring excitement to their clients and staff. Station Salon is a twelve-station salon and they are preparing to reopen with only half of the stations running, doing split shifts, and only allowing 6 people in the salon at once with social distancing.

Although the stylist and client with have to be in close proximity, the stylists are planning to wear masks, gloves and use proper sanitation before and after each client.

Additionally, Station Salon will have clients wait in cars and be texted when they are ready to serve them.

For additional cleanliness, the waiting areas have been turned into hand sanitizing stations. The owner, Dana Osinga, has been keeping her clients updated through text, emails and social media throughout the shut-down.

Most importantly, all stylists at Station Salon are certified at barbicide.com for proper disinfection methods, and this truly sets them apart.

As they wait to hear what the government regulations will be for this sector, they are proactively preparing to serve their customers.

After all, have you noticed fewer blondes lately? Last, they will also have all proper signage placed in regard to cleaning, customer education and guidelines.

For more information, please visit StationSalon.com located at 345 S. Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas.