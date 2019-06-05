Standard Pacific Park heads to Planning Commission

Above: The proposed Standard Pacific Park will sit at Piraeus and Olympus streets. File photo
ENCINITAS — A long-awaited neighborhood park with an ambitious design plan is headed to the Encinitas Planning Commission this week.
The final design includes a basketball/pickleball sports court, a dog park, a skate park structure, an “adventure path” up the 68-percent grade slope between the western and eastern segments of the park, a 100-foot zip line, playgrounds, shade structures and terraced seating.
But officials said the most unique amenity in the park is the all-wheel pump track, a bicycle track with rolling jumps and turns that, according to one website, “teaches the basic skills of carrying momentum, balance and speed by using your arms and legs to pump your bike/board/scooter around the track.” The track can be used by riders of all levels.
City officials said the property’s somewhat steep east to west grade made some of the park’s more unique features, such as the pump track, zip line and adventure path, possible.