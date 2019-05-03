120K READERS – $4
Carlsbad Cities Crime

Stabbing at Carlsbad shopping center, suspect in custody

by Coast News wire services00

CARLSBAD — A 23-year-old man was arrested this morning on suspicion of stabbing a 26-year-old man during an altercation at the Carlsbad Village Faire Shopping Center, police said.

Dispatchers received a 911 call shortly before 2:05 a.m. from a person reporting a stabbing at the shopping center near the intersection of Carlsbad Boulevard and Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad Police spokeswoman Jodee Reyes said.

Officers responded to the scene and found that a 26-year-old man had been stabbed at least once during an altercation, Reyes said.

The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment of his injuries, which were not believed to be life-threatening, she said.

A short time later, the 23-year-old man, later identified as Ford Barnes, was taken into custody without incident, Reyes said.

Barnes was booked into the Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of one count each of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon, according to jail records.

He was being held without bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Monday afternoon.

