St. Paul’s Senior Services to expand PACE program to Encinitas

ENCINITAS — The longtime San Diego-based nonprofit St. Paul’s Senior Services announced recently it will open an Encinitas office for its Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly, also known as the PACE program.

The clinic, which is set to open in February 2020, will allow the nonprofit to provide care to North County’s low-income seniors.

“Our original vision was to operate five St. Paul’s PACE centers in each region of San Diego County; this new center will be our fourth,” said Carol Hubbard, St. Paul’s chief community services officer. “We have been serving seniors in the North County area for a while now. This allows us to provide services much closer to their homes.”

The office, which will open in Seacrest Village, will allow North County seniors to receive primary care, social services, restorative therapies and personal care services, according to the nonprofit. PACE is one program within St. Paul’s Senior Services, which first opened in 1960. The nonprofit is also a full-service retirement provider and offers child and senior daycare programs.

“St. Paul’s PACE North will serve very low-income seniors with chronic healthcare needs; the impact of this program in the North County will be nothing short of transformational,” said Carol Castillon, who will be the center director of the Encinitas location. “We help seniors with chronic health conditions who struggle at home, but it’s not just healthcare. Individuals often come to our center alone and end up with a community of new friends.”

Castillon estimates that the Encinitas center will serve roughly 100 local seniors.

“We are expecting a positive impact for current participants and families as this will mean shorter travel time,” said Castillon, who has worked for the nonprofit for two years. “Current participants in North County may drive up to 50 minutes to get to our St. Paul’s PACE Reasner Center in downtown San Diego. This new location will cut the drive time in half.”

Aside from simply saving time, Castillon said the Encinitas location will give seniors a better opportunity “to live safely and independently in their homes.”

Agostino Scalercio, with Secure Transportation, which provides services to residents, praised the opening of the Encinitas location.

“It is a great addition to the area,” said Scalercio, who has lived in North County for 30 years. “I am confident with the resources it will bring to the area. All seniors will benefit greatly.”

Scalercio said he has personally seen how St. Paul’s has made an impact on the lives of low-income seniors — an impact that will be enhanced with the office in Encinitas.

“St Paul’s PACE is an organization that has a kindness like no other,” Scalercio said. “Putting people first is its motto. The time I have spent working with St. Paul’s PACE, I have seen participants’ lives completely changed in just over a few months because of the hard work and dedication of the St. Paul’s PACE staff.”

Of course, the nonprofit would not be able to fulfill its mission of helping low-income seniors without the support of donors. St. Paul’s Foundation is currently hoping to raise more than $1 million to help fund the new location. Anyone who is interested in donation, can contact Todd Kaprielian at 619-239-6900 or TKaprielian@stpaulseniors.org.

North County seniors looking for services can call (619) 677-3800 to see if they are eligible. Services are provided to seniors who are 55 years of age or older, live in the PACE service area and be certified by the state to need a nursing home level of care.

For more information on St. Paul’s PACE, go to StPaulsPACE.org or call 1(833) PACE NOW.