Sprouts hiring 150 people at Carlsbad location

Sprouts Farmers Market is planning to hire 150 people to open their new location at 2634 Gateway Road, Carlsbad (Bressi Ranch) and is holding a hiring fair on Wednesday, December 5th and Thursday, December 6th, in partnership with Snagajob, the hourly hiring experts. Here are the details:

What: Sprouts Farmers Market is holding a hiring fair with walk-in interviews, hiring for their new store opening in Carlsbad on Wednesday, December 5th and Thursday, December 6th.

Attendees will have the opportunity to speak directly with the Sprouts’ hiring team on available positions, which includes a need for experienced deli clerks, meat clerks and produce clerks, plus bakery clerks, bulk clerks and vitamin clerks.

When: Wednesday, December 5th, from 8 am – 11:30 a.m. & 1 pm – 4 p.m.

Thursday, December 6th from 8 am – 11:30 a.m. & 1 pm – 5 p.m.

Where: Interviews will be held at the Holiday Inn Carlsbad at 2725 Palomar Airport Rd., Carlsbad, CA 92009.