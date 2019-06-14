Spend your summer with the animals

RANCHO SANTA FE —The sun is shining and youngsters, ready to end the school year, are ready for summertime adventures. Helen Woodward Animal Center offers an assortment of animal-focused activities for critter-lovers of all ages. From taking in a film with a filly, to eating birthday cake with an alpaca, to giving a sheep a baaaa-th, the dog days of summer are about to begin.

Watch child-friendly films on summer nights at the Critter Cinema June 22, July 13, and Aug. 10. Critter Cinema gives your family the chance to enjoy an outdoor movie in HWAC’s covered pavilion area and experience animal encounters, too. The early evening kicks off with hands-on animal meet-and-greets, games and opportunity drawings. Then grab chairs, blankets and snacks and settle in to watch an animal-themed movie.

For more information, contact (858)-756-4117 ext. 318 or education@animalcenter.org.

Summer Critter Camp starts run through Aug. 30 for children preschool age through eighth grade. It offers a week of hands-on animal interactions (with critters such as goats, alpacas, blue-tongue skinks, cats and dogs, sulcata tortoises, exotic birds, mini horses and more). Along with the animal meet-and-greets, campers enjoy activities like animal-themed games, songs and crafts. Camps can be taken for a week or for a single day and are offered in a variety of age levels. Sign up for a full week and you’ll receive a discounted weekly rate and a free Critter Camp T-shirt.

You can also join the Animal Lovers Club, dedicating time, creativity and even their allowances to orphan animals. The Animal Lovers Club provides suggestions for summertime activities to help orphan pets (like lemonade stands, cat toy craft making and pet food and newspaper recycling drives). For more information, contact (858) 756-4117 ext. 339 or AlexandriaP@animalcenter.org.

All listed activities support the pets and program of Helen Woodward Animal Center. For more information, visit animalcenter.org.