Speed limit drops to 55 mph on I-5 in North County area

ENCINITAS — Motorists will have to drive a little slower on a section of Interstate 5 on the North County coastline for the next three years, starting this week.



Officials from Caltrans, SANDAG and the California Highway Patrol on Friday announced a temporary speed limit reduction on a stretch of I-5 where carpool lanes are currently under construction.



The speed limit will drop from 65 mph to 55 mph on Monday for both directions of I-5 between Manchester Avenue in Encinitas and Palomar Airport Road, according to SANDAG.

The lower speed limit will remain in place until the carpool lane project is complete, which is expected to happen in 2022.



“The speed limit reduction within the highway work zone is necessary to ensure the safety of the traveling public, and construction and maintenance professionals as they work to construct the new I-5 carpool lanes,” SANDAG said.