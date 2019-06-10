Special senior year scholarships from Rincon Band of Luiseño Indians

ESCONDIDO — The Escondido History Center announced that the Rincon Band of Luiseño Indians will provide an award and a $1,000 honorarium to the 2019 Future Legends Awards Group (FLAG), recognizing both the nine 2019 Escondido’s Forever Legends and the nine selected seniors from high schools in Escondido.

The nine 2019 Flag Awards will be named for Lorraine Boyce, Leo Calac, Harriett Church, Robert “Chick” Embrey, Ben Hillebrecht, Shannon MacMillan, Jack Raymond, Marilyn Shriver, and Bob Wilson.

The nine Seniors will be selected by the FLAG committee and winners will be matched with one of these nine 2019 Escondido Forever Legends, and the established criteria for each award.

These nine 2019 Escondido Forever Legends will have a FLAG High School Senior honored in their name during an October 2019 ceremony.

The Rincon Band of Luiseño Indians and the FLAG Committee wish to honor Escondido Forever Legends and assist the FLAG Seniors by making their last year of high school memorable.

The honorarium presented to each FLAG Senior selected will be used for expenses such as AP Tests, SAT/ACT, College application fees, senior pictures, yearbook, sports fees and equipment, co-curricular costs, school spirit clothing and memorabilia.