Southbound Highway 101 lane closed until April 15

BCARDIFF-BY-THE-SEA — The city of Encinitas will close one southbound lane of Highway 101 in Cardiff from Feb. 11 to April 15, from south of Restaurant Row to South Cardiff State Beach.

The closure will allow work to be completed on the Cardiff Beach Living Shoreline Project.

During the lane closure, there will be a concrete barrier to separate the bike and vehicle lanes from construction activities that will be taking place west of the barrier on the road shoulder and beach.

Signage and traffic control personnel will also be on-site to maintain safety.

The bike lane and one southbound vehicle lane will remain open along the entire stretch of the construction site. The closure will not affect any existing street parking.

This closure is similar to the lane closure that took place during the summer for the San Elijo Joint Powers outfall pipe work.

Motorists and cyclists are advised to plan for extra time when traveling along this stretch of Highway 101, or to use an alternate route if possible.

The Cardiff Beach Living Shoreline project aims to reduce the vulnerability of Highway 101 from flooding, create a coastal dune habitat, create a pedestrian path along the dunes, and reuse sand from San Elijo Lagoon dredging operations.

The project intends to beautify, protect and improve habitat along this stretch of Cardiff State Beach.

For more information, contact Jenny Windle at (760) 683-8392, ext. 700.