Soul on Fire: The Integratron offers powerful spiritual experience

The Integratron continues to draw thousands each year and when I went out last Friday, I went from being entirely alone for miles and miles to being swarmed with people coming from all over the planet to experience the lure of this unique Spiritual Vortex. And then they were gone and I was alone in the desert again with only my thoughts and one of the most powerful spiritual experiences I’ve had.

There is so much history and fascination surrounding this mysterious place that is situated alongside a lonely desert strip of sand below a plateau ridge that looks like it came out of “Close Encounters.” This trip, I couldn’t convince anyone to make the trek with me, but as it turned out the solitude and personal experience I got out of this time alone was super beneficial for me.

I left Oceanside at about 6:30 a.m. to make the two and a half-hour drive out to Landers, California, just outside of Joshua Tree. Not sure how traffic was going to be and never having traveled to these parts, I wanted to be sure to get there in plenty of time for my 10:45 a.m. scheduled sound bath. They only have a 10-minute grace period and if you are late there is so much to miss.

As it turned out I was over an hour early and the gates don’t even open until 10 a.m. This gave me time to investigate the surrounding area off the dirt roads and I stumbled upon a monument sign just down the road from the unique structure and compound. That’s when my mind got completely blown.

I mean, I’m just writing a column on the quest for enlightenment and spirituality, I wasn’t sure I was ready for all this. But here I was. And there it sat beckoning me to investigate a little closer the promise of revitalized cells albeit through the exposure to information gleaned from Venutians and other extraterrestrial transmissions. These intuitions and experiences were given through dreams and physical contact to the architect and builder George Van Tassel. This aeronautical engineer and UFO enthusiast got his funding to build this architectural wonder by Howard Hughes and was inspired by Tesla technology all the way back in 1957.

The Integratron is an entirely wooden dome constructed by hand with no metal fastening devices and creates a perfect acoustic and high vibrational whisper chamber capturing geomagnetic and geologic forces. The wood is lovingly polished aged Douglas Fir and the time and care that went into the construction is breathtaking. Otherworldly. The structure sits on top of nine ley lines — powerful alignments between other mysterious and alluring places on earth that have spiritual energy such as the pyramids and Stonehenge.

If you have been following this column, you would have read that North County is ripe with ley lines, or strong Spiritual Vortexes, and corresponding archeological landmarks. Those usually have one or two ley lines … so the power that is emitting from this site with nine is astounding. Mix that with the sound chamber and twenty crystal bowls tuned to the corresponding chakras, or energy fields of the human body, and you have yourself some time travel. Forty-five minutes went by in seconds and the gratitude for this experience will stay with me for the rest of my life. I was truly rejuvenated and am still vibrating into my cell structure days later. My soul is truly on fire.

Go with an open mind, knowing that there is far more on a spiritual plane than can be understood with our five senses. This love child of a respected ufologist and extraordinary visionary of his time as well as those who have strived to preserve it, have brought this gift to the world. It is in our backyard and appears like a desert oasis and is always available to those that seek it.

Go online and reserve your spot as they can be booked solid for several weeks in advance. I was going to stay out there and relish in the experience at an Airbnb close by called Boulders Hideaway where you can hang out in the day or stay overnight under the stars in big luxurious tents, but they were still doing renovations. There are lots of cute places to stay out in this desert gem, that has been alluring for years to mystics, artists, writers, musicians and those seeking enlightenment. This is a special place undisturbed by the bustle of the metropolis. The open spaces can reset and recharge you by themselves, but you don’t want to miss a visit to The Integratron in this lifetime.

Our next spot is closer to home this time, and we are going to visit Tara at Lemongrass in Encinitas.

Susan “Sully” Sullivan is a Spiritually Conscious Realtor with Windermere Homes and Estates in Carlsbad Village.