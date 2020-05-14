Soul on Fire: Louise Hay’s message still resonates in today’s world

Thinking about where we have been and where we might be going, the long weeks that made up in-between, my mind wandered to my beginnings in New Thought and who most influenced me.

Louise Hay, one of the world’s foremost and well-known metaphysicians and mystics, comes most predominately to mind. It was her little blue book titled, “You Can Heal Your Life” that made an impact on me and her fantastic prayer out of “Heal Your Body” that I hung on my wall in the early ’80s and read to myself every day.

Thirty years later, it’s still there through every move — another stepping stone on the path of my enlightenment.

She’s was dubbed the Queen of New Age by the NewYork Times, but more than this, she leaves behind a rich legacy with the Hay House located in Carlsbad.

For those of you who are not familiar, most of the New Thought and Self-Development authors that now have living room names came out of Hay House.

These include many notables in the self-help movement, including Dr. Wayne Dyer, Joan Borysenko, Dr. Christiane Northrup, Doreen Virtue, Suze Orman, Tavis Smiley, Deepak Chopra, Gabby Bernstein, Iyanla Vanzant, Jerry and Esther Hicks, Caroline Myss, Cheryl Richardson, and Marianne Williamson.

All of these were first published under the Hay House imprint. There is a whole new generation of consciousness raisers coming out of Hay House with Jim Kwik, Matt Khan, Dr. Joe Dispenza and Gregg Braden. Many of these have reached the New York Times bestseller list.

What’s tripping me out most right now is finding out that she was a Religious Science Minister and was a Science of Mind Practitioner for years — the same spiritual path that I am currently on.

She became a popular speaker and workshop leader, but it was her battle with cervical cancer and her self-treatment with affirmations and the power of thought and affirmative prayer that healed her in six months and brought the book to life.

It was her prayers for herself and others that revealed the spiritual truth, and the mental cause of the ailments she treated, the mental patterns that create dis-ease in the body. When she finally self-published this piece due to popular demand, her work became pivotal in many AIDS patients in the ’80s.

Today, what began as a small venture in the living room of her home has turned into a prosperous corporation that has sold millions of books and products worldwide. It may be safe to say that because of Louise Hay, The Secret was so widely accepted, and the Law of Attraction popularized as she shed her unique light onto the creative powers for personal growth and self-healing across the globe.

These are not new concepts. If Louise were still around today, she would tell you herself that there is no new knowledge. All truths are ancient and infinite.

All the answers lie within if you are willing to do the work and take a look at yourself. Take responsibility for your own life and know that it is done to you as you believe. What we give out we get back.

A time like this, with uncertainty and fear lingering all around us, we find ourselves divided with two sides of the pandemic. Fights are being argued in neighborhoods, beaches, Facebook, and on Capitol Hill as we navigate these uncharted territories.

Maybe it is time to dust off this book and look into the beliefs that are creating your thoughts that are then creating your life and reality.

Perhaps we can heal our lives, bodies, and our planet while we are at it.

Get a bit more involved in some of the decisions that are going to affect our future. Take a stand. There are indeed two ways that we can approach life after Corona.

Currently, Hay House is offering free resources of some of the best-archived seminars as well as new authors hitting the scene. Check out hayhouse.com, hayhouseradio.com and healyourlife.com.