Soul on Fire: Carry on and evolve

Days feel like weeks, weeks feel like months. There’s been a quantum shift from my last column and the severity of this pandemic. We’ve gone from wash your hands to panic buying, social distancing, and stay at home orders from the Governor.

In this last week, my own emotions have run the gamut to rushing to stock up on canned goods to planting a panic garden like a maniac. I was desperately pumping my immune system. I watched all of Ozark and most of Tiger King. I ate an entire tube of Pringles while standing numb at the sink and mindlessly popped Easter candy into my mouth one after the other until the bag was gone. I’ve cleaned out my closet and sock drawer. I got overwhelmed with the mad rush to ramp up all my online communications and zoom in to meetings driven not to skip a beat.

I was busier in the last week than all year so far with this undercurrent of tension mixed with fear peppered with mad survival instincts. I wore myself out emotionally. I wanted to scream and punch out my pillow and cry. I was tired of holding myself together and toughing it out. I wanted to quit everything and everyone and be left alone with my thoughts and process my own life. And that was just Wednesday…

We will all have our stories to tell of this Great Pause. The global wake up call for the entire world during this global crisis. Stories that led us to know more than ever before that we are all one, and we are all in this together. Nothing is the same. And it occurred to me; maybe it shouldn’t be.

Be gentle with yourself for these emotions of devolution and have your moments, but get up now and decide to carry on and evolve. To finally do all the things and be the person you came here to be. This is a time of heroes and heroines. This worldwide event will bring out the best or worst in us.

I mentioned in the last column the improvements in air pollution in China already seen. Italy reported clear water and dolphins in the canals. Silver Linings of stopping climate change in its tracks. We are watching the Earth heal itself while we are sent to our rooms for bad behavior. We are going inward and remembering the little things we take for granted and looking to heal our own selves. There is a collective pull into retrospection, leaning into our faith and spiritual practices and appreciating all that we have. We see what is important in our lives. This is the reset button we’ve all been waiting for – a miracle we’ve been given when we look closely—a cosmic do-over.

My minister at Seaside says for every fifteen minutes you spend in front of the TV gathering information and googling the latest data around this pandemic event, you should at least double your spiritual practices. Spending more time in quiet contemplation, meditation, prayer, and reading uplifting material. Have you carved that time out yet?

I reached out to the folks I have featured this last year (it will be a year of Soul on Fire when this column appears!) and got quotes to offer to the readership. These spiritual perspectives and anecdotes may help readers cope with the tremendous unknown – this unique time when we get to look into the entire world’s mortality with faith and hope and love instead of fear, anxiety, and panic. At least that is what my perspective is going to be.

Don’t waste this time we’ve been given to recalibrate your life and do all the things you have been putting off till when you finally have the time. This is the time. Who are you, and how will you respond to this Great Awakening? This is a call to your soul-purpose here on Earth. There is nothing that can stop us if we use this time to be compassionate not only to ourselves but to use the best part of ourselves to add to the One Universal Mind and return our thoughts and actions to love and kindness for one another.

I know we are going to come back even stronger after this pandemic that has swept across the globe. Because Hope, Love, Grace, and Gratitude is also sweeping across the planet. And our eyes are more open than they have ever been. Look for the helpers. The dove will fly again.

Enjoy these positive quotes from some of the Soul On Fire featured guests from this past year, and keep your head up and your heart open so the miracles that abound around us can enter into your soul. How will you look back on this time? Because the most significant loss, in the end, is if we come out on the other side of this unchanged. God bless us all.

“Fear is not the answer – it keeps you from putting one foot in front of the other. This panic pandemic… the anti-virus to fear is love, and it takes all of us. Love is what will bring us out of this. Love casts out fear.” – Reverend Christian Sorensen, Seaside Center for Spiritual Living

“I am looking to laugh. One of my favorite practices is laugher right now. I am opening myself to any and all opportunities to laugh.” – Courtney Mars, Four Moons Spa

“Now is the time to live out the promise that we all carry to become a noble, kind, and compassionate people. I invite you to create a new virus of caring, of a nobility of our humanity that becomes even more contagious than the one dancing in the headlines.” – Jean Houston

“Go outside and look to nature for healing and guidance.” – Heather Lindemann, The Momma Yurt

“Together, we will revitalize our social immune system and help prepare the way for better times. By joining our hearts and minds, learning together and working together, we will help transform ourselves, our country, and our world.” – Marianne Williamson

“After sadly closing our doors to help do our part, we were reminded of the strength, generosity, and love that surrounds us. A group of amazing women came together and donated 100 loaves of bread for our local school food bank at Ocean Knolls. They are handing out 200 meals a day to serve our school district kids.” – VG Donuts

“Breathe!” – Danielle Hering, Breathwork Healer

“In every wisdom tradition, meditation hasn’t been just a way to seek inner knowledge. It has the potential to transform the world. We are shifting the rising tide of fear, finding calm, creating connection, and making a quantum leap towards global well-being.” – Deepak Chopra

“Whatever it is that you fear, take your mind away from it and leave it to God. Have faith in Him…Every night, before you sleep, affirm: “The Heavenly Father is with me; I am protected.’ Mentally surround yourself with Spirit and His cosmic energy.” – SRF