SOROPTIMISTS STEP UP

by Jean Gillette01

The Oceanside Carlsbad Chapter of Soroptimist International, whose mission is to improve the lives of women and girls, gathered nearly 4,000 pairs of gently used shoes to be redistributed throughout Funds2Orgs network of micro-enterprise partners in developing countries. The Oceanside Carlsbad Soroptimist benefit by being paid for each pair of donated shoes, while proceeds from the sales of the shoes collected are used to feed, clothe and house families in underdeveloped countries, such as Haiti. For more information, sioceansidecarlsbad.com/

