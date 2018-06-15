Son of Chargers legend Winslow arrested on suspicion of rape

REGION — Former NFL tight end Kellen Winslow II, son of San Diego Chargers legend Kellen Winslow, was arrested today — for the second time in a week — on suspicion of serious criminal conduct.

The 34-year-old who played for four NFL teams between 2004 and 2013 was taken into custody early Thursday afternoon on an outstanding arrest warrant charging him with rape, burglary, kidnapping, indecent exposure and forcible sodomy and oral copulation, according to officials with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

“Concurrent with the arrest, a search warrant was executed at Winslow’s residence,” Lt. Michael Blevins said.

Authorities released no details about the alleged crimes committed by Winslow.

Last Thursday, he was jailed on suspicion of burglarizing a residence at an Encinitas mobile home park. On that afternoon, he was spotted walking

into a residence at the complex in the 400 block of North El Camino Real by a person who lived nearby, Lt. Karen Stubkjaer said.

After the neighbor confronted him because he did not recognize him as someone who lived at the park, Winslow left the scene in a black SUV. Deputies spotted the vehicle nearby and took Winslow into custody, according to Stubkjaer.

Winslow posted $50,000 bail and was scheduled to return to court Thursday, but the issuance of the warrant and his second arrest pre-empted that hearing.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on the amended charge sheet Friday afternoon in Vista, sheriff’s officials said.

Winslow grew up in San Diego, where his father gained fame as a key member of the renowned “Air Coryell” era of the Chargers in the late 1970s and early to mid-1980s. The younger Winslow attended Patrick Henry and Scripps Ranch high schools prior to the University of Miami.