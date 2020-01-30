Solar seminars help residents prepare

REGION — From changing financial incentives for solar+storage, to new programs like Community Choice Energy and the growing importance of battery backup power during frequent blackouts, there is a lot for residents to prepare for in the new decade. For this reason, the San Diego Solar Experience is hosting solar+storage seminars Feb. 8, followed by a celebration at AleSmith Brewing Company, 9990 AleSmith Court, San Diego. The events are free and open to the public.

The solar+storage seminars will be held from 11 a.m. to noon at Escondido City Hall, 201 N. Broadway, Escondido and at Pine Avenue Community Center, 3209 Harding St., Carlsbad. At the seminars, attendees will hear from nationally certified energy practitioners from Sullivan Solar Power and the nonprofit organization influential in San Diego’s Community Choice Energy efforts, Climate Action Campaign. San Diegans will learn how to go solar with energy storage, protect their home from future power shutoffs, secure the 26 percent federal tax credit in 2020, financing options and how to choose a solar+storage provider that is best for their home or business.

The six-part kickoff event ends at 3 p.m., with a clean-energy celebration at AleSmith Brewing Company. Attendees will be treated to craft beer, tacos and educational tools that will allow them to change the way they power their life in 2020. There will be a “2020 Vision into Solar and Storage” panel moderated by the city of San Diego’s Director/Chief Sustainability Officer, Cody Hooven, and includes speakers representing LG Chem, Climate Action Campaign, Panasonic Solar, Center for Sustainable Energy and Sullivan Solar Power.

“San Diegans can now stay prepared, comfortable and safe during power shut-offs and grid failures,” said David Lopez, group sales manager Solar & Storage with Panasonic Solar, “Residents can tap into their own private reservoir when the lights go out and never be kept in the dark again with battery storage systems, being able to power key appliances and comforts.”

During the San Diego Solar Experience, homeowners will learn how they can take advantage of several existing incentives, including the federal tax credit and the state’s battery rebate program, the Self Generation Incentive Program (SGIP), to declare energy independence in 2020.

The event will also feature an electric vehicle showcase, allowing participants to view the latest electric vehicles on the market and speak with electric vehicle owners about their experience owning and driving the vehicle. Members of the Electric Vehicle Association of San Diego will be present to share their knowledge about zero-emission vehicles. Several other cleantech and sustainability nonprofits will participate, including SanDiego350, Everest Solar, Sierra Club San Diego, CED Greentech, GRID Alternatives San Diego, Energy Loan Network and San Diego Climate Action Network.

The seminars are helping San Diegans to be empowered to take proactive steps to change the way they power their lives by purchasing an electric vehicle, installing solar energy and energy storage, joining a Community Choice Energy program or supporting a local sustainability nonprofit.

The San Diego Solar Experience kickoff website offers more information on the event schedule and participating partners. Learn more and RSVP at sdsolarexperience.org.