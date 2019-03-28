Solana Beach will celebrate 40th annual beachside party ‘Fiesta del Sol’ in May

SOLANA BEACH — In 1979 gas was 0.86 cents a gallon, Michael Jackson released his breakthrough album “Off the Wall” on Aug. 10 and the average national rent was $280. It was also the first year for Fiesta del Sol in Solana Beach.

Now 40 years later, Fiesta del Sol, presented by the Solana Beach Chamber of Commerce in collaboration with Belly Up and the city of Solana Beach, will be grooving by the beach with another exciting beachside festival the weekend of May 18 and May 19.

Fiesta del Sol opens each morning at 9 a.m. with the arts and crafts fair and closes each evening at 9 p.m. after the conclusion of the last musical performance. The Fiesta del Sol takes place adjacent to Fletcher Cove in Solana Beach within the area bordered by South Sierra Avenue and Acacia Avenue.

Crowds enjoy the live music at Fiesta del Sol. Courtesy photo

“Being the longest running event in Solana Beach, we are going to go big this year,” said Maryam Hintzen, chief executive officer Solana Beach Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Bureau. “The Solana Beach Chamber of Commerce has hosted this free two-day event for 40 years as a kick-off to summer in Solana Beach and to give back to our amazing community!”

The two-day event encompasses at least nine blocks and six parking lots in the city and will offer up everything from food to concerts for kids, adults and everyone in between.

“We looked back at the 39 years that this festival has been going on and continue to be amazed how much it has grown from a tiny beach party to attracting more than 55,000 people last year,” she said.

Fiesta del Sol truly has something for everyone this year: food trucks, specialty food vendors, and an arts and crafts area showcasing an eclectic array of arts and crafts exhibits with original paintings, locally handcrafted jewelry, pottery, clothing, one-of-a-kind items, etc.

Also on hand will be a children’s entertainment area just for kids with rides, games and hands-on activities, bounce houses, arts and crafts and other fun activities designed especially for children. The main stage showcases children’s dance groups, musicians and martial arts exhibitions in the mornings.

Kids ride the Frog Hopper at Fiesta del Sol. Courtesy photo



There will be a sponsor VIP lounge, fireman and lifeguard dunk tank, Solana Beach Fireman’s

Pancake Breakfast on Sunday, wine and beer gardens, rides, hundreds of vendors and much more — all free!

Hintzen said she and her small team have been planning for the event since January and are all “excited to share our gorgeous city with the community once again during this amazing event.”

And according to Hintzen “with a brand-new interactive website and the best performers of any Fiesta del Sol, 2019’s party is shaping up to be legendary!”

“Once again, the Belly Up is providing an exceptional lineup of musicians to perform over the two-day event; which also includes our local community talent,” she said.

“Just like last year, we have two stages to celebrate with more than 20 bands and concerts for kids over the weekend,” she added. “We are also having kids concerts which should be a lot of fun; there really is something for everyone who attends.”

Parking is free and options for parking have been expanded, making it easier to park and catch one of the frequently scheduled shuttles. Don’t forget buses including Amtrak and Coaster transportation drops off right across the street from the Fiesta del Sol main entrance.

Other parking info: Free parking with free shuttle service is always available from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Follow the parking signs and you will find plenty of parking just off Lomas Santa Fe on Stevens Avenue and at the dirt parking lot just south of the entrance to Pelly’s Golf Center across from the Del Mar racetrack.

Also, hundreds of free parking spaces in lots along Highway 101 and South Sierra Avenue are available. Organizers ask attendees to please not park on Cedros Avenue. The event planners respect local businesses who will remain open during Fiesta Del Sol and it is important to allow parking for their customers who are conducting business during Fiesta Del Sol, they said.

Want to know more: visit www.FiestaDelSol.net