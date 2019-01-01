Solana Beach Council elects new mayor and deputy mayor

SOLANA BEACH — On Dec. 11, the Solana Beach City Council held the vote for the annual mayor rotation.

Councilwoman Judy Hegenauer motioned to elect Jewel Edson as mayor in the upcoming year. The motion was seconded by Councilwoman Kelly Harless. The vote was unanimous.

Following, outgoing Mayor David Zito motioned that Hegenauer be elected deputy mayor in the upcoming year. The motion was seconded by Councilwoman Kristi Becker and the vote was unanimous.

“Your leadership has been invaluable to our community,” Edson said of Zito.

Harless, City Manager Greg Wade and Peggy Walker, a Solana Beach resident representing San Dieguito Alliance for Drug Free Youth, also expressed gratitude and admiration for Zito.

Zito gave his final speech before passing the torch onto Edson.

“It’s important to acknowledge all of the great work that is going on,” Zito said. “Particularly, at staff level, but guided by the council. Thanks to the community for their engagement and commitment to this community.”