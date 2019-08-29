Solana Beach adds bite to plastics ban

SOLANA BEACH — The city of Solana Beach introduced the most comprehensive and restrictive plastic pollution ordinance in San Diego County at its Aug. 29 meeting. In a unanimous vote, the City Council moved to expand its polystyrene ban, to include additional restrictions on the use and distribution of single-use plastic food service ware items, and beverage bottles.

“The crisis of plastic pollution is an issue that needs to be addressed by our policy makers.” said Alexandra Ferron, volunteer policy coordinator with the Surfrider Foundation San Diego County Chapter. “Solana Beach has an incredible record in addressing this crisis and paving the way for the rest of San Diego County to follow. We are thrilled that the City Council decided to carry on that legacy last night.”

Solana Beach’s ordinance prohibits the use and sale of food service ware by any establishment in the city if the food service ware is not recyclable or compostable. It disallows the use or sale by any establishment in the city of single-use straws, utensils, stirrers, splash sticks, cocktail sticks or toothpicks made with plastic. The ordinance stipulates a requirement that food vendors distribute those non-plastic common single-use food accessory items only upon request by the customer and that they must be recyclable or compostable. It also prohibits the sale and use of polystyrene products which are not encased in a harder plastic, such as foam coolers and beach toys. Additionally, the ordinance prohibits the use and distribution of any beverage in a plastic bottle less than a liter in size, and packaged water at city facilities or events on city property.

For additional information, visit http://surfridersd.org/ or contact Alexandra Ferron.