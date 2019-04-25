Small Talk: Sprinting into spring

I don’t believe I have seen a child walk through the library in two weeks. That is to say, they hurtle through at top speed.

I protest. I holler. I plead, to no avail. Spring has sprung and whatever signal goes off inside of us when the weather turns mild, is loudly ringing inside every kid between 5 and 25. I suspect some of the younger teachers would like to run, too.

I actually view this time of the year with a hidden smile. I love watching the youngsters start to gambol like new lambs. The older ones gather in small, all-girl or all-boy groups to whisper and giggle as they sneak looks at, or occasionally chase, each other.

It is also the time of year when the boys compete to see who can leap up and touch to top of the library door. And now, in the 21st century, it is a time of equal exhibitions of girl power.

I needed to rearrange some rather large bookcases in the school’s library. I thought about waiting until some willing grown-ups were at hand, but waiting is not my favorite thing. So, when a group of high-energy, adorable sixth-grade girls wandered in and asked if they could do anything to help, I decided to go with some female muscle.

Worry not. I was very cautious. I had no desire to have anyone pull a muscle, female or otherwise. But these girls were amazing. They listened to what I asked, did what I told them, worked as a unit, and, by George, we moved bookcases. And they did it without breaking a sweat.

I nearly broke into a Spice Girls song. I was that proud of them. I reward them with goofy stuff from the $1 store and maybe, a candy bar. They have decided that they are now my go-to muscle crew for any project I might have in the future, and I love that. It’s good to know powerful young women have my back.

