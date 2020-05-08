Small Talk: Not in my side yard!

For all the ink I waste talking a lot about my battles with the plants in my yard, I would never call myself a gardener or the yard a garden.

Nevertheless, having a bit more free time at home these days, the yard and its contents have captured my attention. I suddenly observed an explosion of weeds and a serious trend toward slovenly. I want to blame it all on our heavy rains this winter, but in truth, they just emphasized what is always there come spring.

Uncontrolled grasses had popped up in the side yard I see from my kitchen window. For my daughter’s wedding reception four years ago, I had planted a lovely groundcover and some ferns there. The wild grass kept taking over.

But as the skies emptied above us, it was the ferns that did a happy dance. They went forth and multiplied gloriously, taking over the balance of the side yard plot, and they are magnificent.

But as they grew, so did some of the hardier plots of grass. The spiky grass soon peeped out among the ferns, making it intolerably messy. I glared at it daily.

So once I had a bit of time, it was on. I donned my garden gloves, grabbed a small spade and went to war. I spent a week surgically locating and ripping out each stalk of interloper grass. Hunkering down to ground level annoyed my back, but it was nothing to the absolute glee of besting that grass.

Just looking at my grass-free ferns makes me grin. And with the removal of grass patches, my cute little groundcover saw daylight again. It was a sweet victory.

Now I am counting on the ferns and the groundcover to get busy and grow, ideally blocking any sun, and sucking up all the nutrients that might encourage grass regrowth. I am hoping to humanely smother the grass in its sleep.

My final task was to rid the backyard of new, odd plants that had begun to sprout. I first tried pulling the weeds by hand, swiftly realizing these weren’t ordinary weeds. Turns out they were a grove of baby macadamia trees with a killer taproot.

I channeled Winston Churchill, shouting, “Victory at all costs.” It took a shovel and some serious elbow grease to remove the little beasts, but they are now gone and there is turf in my future.

The extra bonus is the sweet pea seeds I planted, which, to my enormous surprise, are energetically sprouting. It’s too early to tell, but it may actually be enough to qualify as a garden.

