Small Talk: Not getting anywhere

Since celebrities everywhere are offering up diaries of life during the quarantine, I figured I’d offer a few observations of my own.

Day 1 – Managed to get out for a power walk. Had to keep crossing the street to avoid everyone else out for a power walk.

Day 2 – Desperately want to clean the refrigerator but it is so jammed full of food, you can’t see the dirt now anyway. Maybe if I eat this chocolate cake…

Day 3 – If they weren’t quarantined, the Fashion Police would be storming my bedroom, as I shuffle around in baggy, velour PJ pants with stars on them, a pink-striped T-shirt and a purple sweatshirt, with red socks and, well, just socks.

Day 4 -Trying to eat healthy, so I chased that bag of chocolate mini-bars with a V8.

Day 5 – Am getting up at 4 a.m. so I can work in an empty office. I am firmly reminded I am a night person.

Day 6 – Made spaghetti sauce, planning on days of leftovers. Husband ate it all in two sittings.

Day 7- Did I mention my husband puts ketchup on everything?

Day 8 – Just realized I will have no help from a housekeeper for the foreseeable future. Went to bed to pout.

Day 9 – Chased my new best friend, the robo-vac, around the kitchen floor. Does that count as exercise?

Day 10 – My plans to binge on See’s chocolate are foiled! (They stopped production.) My pants are grateful. I am not.

Day 11 – Fascinated by the brands on the supermarket shelves that no one is buying. There’s some sobering marketing data right there. People would rather starve than buy your brand of cracker.

Day 12 – Must get back to my usual daily routine. Have already forgotten how to apply eyeliner.

Day 13 – Just finished wiping down groceries with bleach cleaner. Third sweatshirt in a row ruined with bleach stains. Can one be too overzealous?

Day 14 – I think I’m going to be pleasantly surprised at how little I manage to accomplish during this extended “stay-at-home” time. Did I mention I love to read?

Jean Gillette is a freelance writer who was really hoping to have normal back already. Oh, bother. Pass me those chips. Contact her at jean@coastnewsgroup.com.