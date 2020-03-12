Small Talk: Brawl in the family

Welcome, ladies and gentlemen, to your ringside seats for round 432 of the classic battle between the “10-Year-Old Terror” and “The Meanest Mom.”

No, this is not the World Wrestling Federation, but it has its parallels. Our arena is either in front of my daughter’s clothes closet or the mirror in the bathroom. Sometimes we stray to the kitchen table.

I think the fact that we confine our battles to an arena without an audience is a very good thing. If we were surrounded by the standard crowd of rowdy, sweaty fans, I fear my correct, but unpopular, decisions might receive precious little support. I sense that a goodly sized group would flock to her as the underdog, based solely on my motto, “Because I am your mother and you are not 18, that’s why.”

I have a sinking feeling the crowd would lean toward “The Terror” simply for her stunning skills as a dramatic, suffering preteen. Her agony over her daily hair style can rival any mat-pounding pain that a WWF champ can produce. One of our most popular events is when I insist she let me comb her hair out of her face or remove the droopy center part. The crowd would go wild. Our big finale is her shrieking distress over my demand that she wear a headband that matches any one item of her outfit. It is a promoter’s dream.

The gut-wrenching refrain of “Why do I have to wear a long-sleeved T-shirt?” or worse, “I don’t need a sweat shirt, it’s not cold outside” would have them on their feet, hoarse with cheering.

As luck would have it, we simply go mano a mano every day behind closed doors. Same issues. Same dialogue. It brings to mind a chilling episode of the “Twilight Zone,” where the mother is forced to repeat the same day over and over and over.

Well, to be perfectly fair, her refrain shifts a little from time to time. First it was, “Why can’t I have overalls instead of dorky plaid shorts?” Then later it became, “Why do I have to wear overalls every day?” Then, “Why can’t I have high-top tennis shoes?” followed later by, “You can buy those, but I won’t wear them.” There will always be the painful refrain, “I’ll clean that up later, I’m not finished with it.” Or (after six weeks of stepping over them), “You threw away my pictures (or stickers or paper dolls or friendship bracelet string or Happy Meal toy). How could you throw that away? I needed it!”

Another favorite of her fans would be when I make her wear her adorable, brightly colored sweat shirt and sweat pants out in in public, or I try to “help” her with her homework. Homework is an entire performance unto itself, a surreal combination of her demanding assistance and then furiously rejecting any ideas or suggestions I might offer, insisting that is not what the teacher wanted.

I could have sworn the advertising said that this sort of behavior didn’t occur until at least age 12. Ah, but then I do recall some fine print about daughters growing up too soon and probable memory loss on the purchaser’s part regarding their own preteen years.

That’s my cue to fall against the ropes and moan.

Jean Gillette is a freelance writer who survived the “Daughter Wars” – barely. Contact her at jean@coastnewsgroup.com.