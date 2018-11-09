Small Business 101 workshop in Encinitas

ENCINITAS — Join us in this “101” series workshop geared towards both the beginning and the experienced professional. Learn about certain aspects of small business, plus get a chance to sit down one on one with the experts to discuss your specific questions.

This workshop features how to legally start a business, business strategy, the Small Business Development Center, insurance, coworking spaces and more.

In addition, come meet our Mainstreet 101 and Chamber of Commerce organizations and learn how these resources can help you. City Planning and Business License officials will be on hand to help guide you too.

This workshop is a partnership between the San Diego County Library and the City of Encinitas.

When: 3 – 5 p.m. Tuesday, November 27, 2018

Where: Encinitas City Hall – Poinsettia Room, 505 S. Vulcan Ave, Encinitas, CA 92024

Contact: (760) 753-7376

Small Business 101 Workshop November 2018