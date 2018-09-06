Skyline project breaks ground

The Skyline project, which formally broke ground on Aug. 28, will construct both a hotel and residential properties at 2100 San Marcos Blvd., at the easterly portion of the Vista Business Park. It’s described as a collaborative project, with developers including Integral Communities, Ayres Hotels and DR Horton. Skyline will consist of a 100-room hotel by Ayres Hotels and 191 homes by DR Horton.

The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by Vista Mayor Judy Ritter, Vista Deputy Mayor John Aguilera and City Councilman Joe Green. Joining city officials were Lance Waite of Integral Communities, Bruce and Chase Ayres of Ayres Hotels and Kurt Hubbell of D.R. Horton.

According to Waite, principal of Integral Communities, the total cost of the project is estimated to be in excess of $100 million, which is all inclusive. The hotel is expected to open its doors during the third quarter in 2019 whereas the residential portion of the Skyline project could be move-in ready as early as the end of 2018.

“Skyline is unique to Vista because it is a mixed-use community located on Vista’s southeastern border. The location fronts on San Marcos Boulevard makes it an ideal smart growth opportunity for the city of Vista,” Waite said. He added, “With this location, we are putting housing next to jobs. The community is in the heart of an overall job region that has 25 million square feet of job-producing business parks.”

Waite said one of the hardest things for employers in today’s market is the ability to attract talented employees and show them that there is attainable housing in their neighborhood.

The Skyline project will help achieve those goals.

Waite noted how the Skyline site was previously graded.

“It sat fallow because of its proximity to San Marcos Boulevard sitting nearly 30 feet below the existing business park and without direct access,” he said. “It was uniquely positioned to be a mixed-use site.”

Waite said the site was the desired location because it was already next to an existing infrastructure, and a bus line planned for future 15-minute interval rapid transit.

Mayor Ritter also said a few words at the groundbreaking ceremony highlighting the project.

“In order for Vista to stay competitive in our growing economy, we as a city must be able to provide safe communities, sustainable lifestyles, and attainable housing while still maintaining our community character,” she said. “I thank Integral Communities, D.R. Horton and Ayres for recognizing and respecting that.”

Waite explained how the Skyline project chose the city of Vista because it’s a business-friendly leader in North County.

“They worked efficiently and tirelessly to help get this project underway,” he said.

Vista’s Director of Economic Development Kevin Ham described the Skyline project as a testament to the city’s commitment to fostering a business-friendly service environment for the Vista business community.

“We look forward to the completion of this project and the many benefits it will bring to both our Vista residents and to our business community,” Ham said.