Signs, banners highlight Oceanside Cultural District

OCEANSIDE — The Oceanside California Cultural District has just unveiled four new freeway signs and three new street banners.

The freeway signage has been installed by CalTrans at both the north and south Mission Avenue exits along the Interstate 5 Freeway.

This signage was part of a grant process and installed to bring attention to the state-designated Cultural District, a 3.6 square mile walkable area that celebrates the rich history, creativity and artistic endeavors that make Oceanside a unique cultural epicenter.

The three new street banners were selected in an Oceanside High School photography student banner contest and are located along Mission Avenue in front of the school and highlight the students’ depiction of the district.

“At Oceanside High School, we’re enabling students with a deep understanding of the local creative industries, professional opportunities in the arts, and key skills that will make our graduates marketable in any career,” said Justin Moodie, a photography teacher at Oceanside High School.

These new signs and banners lead people right to the heart of the District, which although impacted by COVID-19, could play a critical role in Oceanside’s recovery.

Oceanside is one of only 14 districts in the state to receive the prestigious designation of an inaugural ‘California Cultural District’ by the California Arts Council, following the application process led by the Oceanside Arts Commission, overseen by the Oceanside Public Library.

The District is centered downtown with its boundaries spanning approximately three-quarters of a mile in each direction, to include The Star Theatre to the north (Sportfisher Drive), Oceanside Museum of Art to the east (Nevada Street), Hill Street Country Club Gallery at LinkSoul to the south (Minnesota Avenue) and Oceanside Pier to the west.

This area is normally busy with its historic Sunshine Brooks and Star Theatres, Oceanside Museum of Art and California Surf Museum, Artist Alley, galleries and practicing artists.

The Cultural District’s committee is comprised of representatives from the Oceanside Public Library, Oceanside Museum of Art, MainStreet Oceanside, Visit Oceanside, local residents, arts organizations, business owners, city staff and stakeholders, who have been working together to unite and amplify the District, as well as advocate for its role in creative economic recovery.

The goal of the Oceanside California Cultural District is to grow and sustain authentic arts and culture opportunities, increase the visibility of local artists, and promote socio-economic prosperity as well as reflecting our ethnic diversity throughout cultural programming and creative activities.

For more information and ways to support the District, visit oceansideculturaldistrict.org, email cdimento@oceansideca.us or call (760) 435-5614.