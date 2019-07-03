Significant night and weekend rail work at Poinsettia Station

CARLSBAD — Beginning at 9 p.m. July 5 through 5 a.m. July 13, Poinsettia Station Improvements Project crews will work day and night during that week to advance work at the Carlsbad station.

Nearby residents can expect noise, use of heavy machinery, lights, and dust from daytime and nighttime construction activities.

Crews will relocate the eastern track and lengthen the existing eastern platform. Work will continue on the new pedestrian undercrossing, concrete will be poured, and columns will be installed to support the retaining walls adjacent to the undercrossing bridge. The Poinsettia Station Improvements Project will also install a fence between the tracks within the station, relocate a section of the existing tracks, and replace the existing at-grade rail crossings with an undercrossing featuring stairways and Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant ramps on both sides of the tracks. Additional station enhancements will include new shelters, signage, and station lighting. Construction is anticipated to be complete in 2020.

This work will take place during a Single-Track Absolute Work Window (STAWW). Train traffic will operate on a single-track allowing crews to complete critical work directly along the rail line while limiting impacts to commuters.

The Single-Track Absolute Work Window will begin at 9 p.m. July 5, and continue through 5 a.m. July 13.

Train schedules will not be impacted but some trains may experience delays of up to 10 minutes.

Visit GoNCTD.com for the most up-to-date train schedules.

To learn more about the project, visit KeepSanDiegoMoving.com/PSI