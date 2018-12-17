Sheriff’s deputy hospitalized after attack by man with a baseball bat

ENCINITAS — A San Diego County sheriff’s deputy was hospitalized after surviving an attack by a man with a baseball bat on Saturday, Dec. 15 in Encinitas, law enforcement officials said.

The suspect was identified as 53-year-old Frederick Gramcko. Gramcko was arrested and booked into Vista Detention Facility on charges of attempted murder of a peace officer, according to a San Diego Sheriff’s Department news release.

The deputy was later treated for multiple fractures at Scripps Encinitas.

At around 2:36 p.m., the Sheriff’s Communications Center had received several calls about a man on a ladder hitting red-light cameras with a bat at the intersection of North El Camino Real and Encinitas Boulevard.

At approximately the same time, a deputy in a patrol car witnessed Gramcko striking the cameras

After refusing multiple requests to drop the weapon, the deputy attempted to subdue Gramcko with a Taser but the device malfunctioned.

The suspect swung his bat at the officer several times before the deputy pulled out his baton and struck Gramcko in another attempt to subdue him.

The suspect then fled towards the Shell gas station parking lot.

The deputy caught up with Gramcko who attacked the officer again before the suspect was eventually detained with a WRAP restraint device.

Gramcko was treated at Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla and then taken to jail .

According to Detective Adrian Moses, authorities are investigating the Gramcko’s criminal history but are not prepared to release any more information at this time.