Sheriff’s captain named to North Coastal station

The new sheriff’s captain assigned to the North County wants to meet residents and to learn about local law enforcement issues.

Herbert M. Taft is set to take over as captain of the North Coastal Sheriff’s Station the week of Aug. 13. In that role, he will serve as the de facto chief of police for Del Mar, Encinitas, Solana Beach and Rancho Santa Fe.

“I want to get out there as quickly as possible to really get involved in the community,” Taft said. “I like to wear my uniform out in town so people will come up to me and if there’s an issue, to let me know.”

A 19-year veteran of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, Taft has served as the department’s traffic coordinator. During his tenure as a sheriff’s lieutenant in Imperial Beach, he served as that community’s top cop. His most recent assignment was as a special assistant to Sheriff Bill Gore.

Taft was raised in Oakland. He earned a bachelor’s degree in biology from UC Davis and aspired to become a doctor while working in a hospital lab. His career plans changed when he enlisted in the Navy to serve during the first Gulf War. He retired from the Navy as a lieutenant.

In his newest role, Taft said he looks forward to working with local mayors, city councils and staff, meeting residents at city council meetings and helping to resolve law enforcement issues.

“No issue is too small or too big,” he said. “You want your community to be as safe as possible.”