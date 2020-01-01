Shen Yun to perform at arts center

ESCONDIDO — At face value, it’s a beautiful presentation of traditional Chinese music and dance. But underneath the surface — and sometimes highly visible above it — Shen Yun puts decades-long political and human rights grievances on the map for its audiences.

The group, an offshoot of the group Falun Gong or Falun Dafa — which also runs The Epoch Times, a conspiracy-filled newspaper and digital publication — will perform music and dance Jan. 17 through Jan. 21 at the California Center for the Arts, Escondido. They will be hosted by the San Diego Falun Dafa Association.

“Shen Yun invites you to travel back to the magical world of ancient China,” the group says in promoting its show. “Experience a lost culture through the incredible art of classical Chinese dance, and see legends come to life. Shen Yun makes this possible by pushing the boundaries of the performing arts, with a unique blend of stunning costuming, high-tech backdrops, and an orchestra like no other.”

Shen Yun Performing Arts did not provide comment for this story.

Getting off the ground in 1992 as a movement and what some call a religion, the Chinese government has described the group as a “anti-society cult” in an advisory published by its U.S. Embassy. The embassy also called Shen Yun a “performance is a tool of the cult and anti-China propaganda.”

“They have been staging the so-called ‘Shenyun’ Performances in the U.S. in recent years in the name of promoting Chinese culture and showcasing the oriental charm,” wrote the Embassy. “But in fact, the performances were filled with cult messages and implied attacks against the Chinese Government.”

But in both federal and California state legislation, the group is extolled as suffering from human rights abuses in China, with the bills calling for solidarity with the plight of those practicing Falun Gong. One such bill moved through the California Legislature in 2017 but died after opposition from the Chinese governmental opposition.

“This may deeply damage the cooperative relations between the State of California and China and seriously hurt the feeling of Chinese people and the vast Chinese community in California,” the Chinese Consulate in San Francisco wrote in a September 2017 letter published by the Associated Press.

In 1999, Falun Gong committed the first case of mass political action in China since the Tiananmen Square actions that ended with violent repression in 1989.

Like Tiananmen, the Falun Gong’s protest outside of the headquarters of the Chinese Community Party in Beijing ended with violent repression. The New York Times reported that 2,000 members of the practice, described as a sort of offshoot of Buddhism, went missing in the decade between 1999 and 2009 crackdown and another 8,000 say they experienced incarceration.

As a result, the leadership of the group and many of its followers have fled to the United States. In that vein in 2006, Shen Yun got off the ground as a performing troupe.

Shen Yun has received praise for its artistry and performance quality. Others, perhaps not realizing the deep political origins of the show, have critiqued it for doling out over-the-top messaging around human rights abuses.

Indeed, Falun Gong’s founder Li Hongzhi advised those he worked with on Shen Yun to downplay the ties to the movement.

“You needn’t insist on telling people that Shen Yun has ties to Falun Gong and make a big fanfare out of it,” Hongzhi has said, according to a March 2019 story published by Los Angeles Magazine.

Today, Shen Yun performs throughout the United States and the world. The group will follow its time in Escondido by performing at the San Diego Civic Theatre from Jan. 24 through Jan. 26 and in Costa Mesa from April 3 to April 12.

Tickets for the show at the Center for the Arts cost between $80 and $200.