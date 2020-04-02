Shea Homes selling four new communities in coastal San Diego

Shea Homes San Diego invites you to visit four new home communities in coastal North County: two single-family neighborhoods nestled in the popular beach town of Encinitas; contemporary brownstone townhomes in Carlsbad’s Bressi Ranch; and an exclusive enclave of large luxury homes on oversized view homesites in the serene equestrian country of Olivenhain.

Alcove and Alia are Shea’s two new communities located in established neighborhoods not far from the coast in Encinitas.

Now selling its final four homes, Alcove is located south of Leucadia Blvd. at 718 Adelaide Circle. Floor plans range from 2,392 to 2,940 square feet, with four to five bedrooms, two-car garages and loaded with high-end options. For more information, call 760-547-8772.

Shea’s newest Encinitas community is Alia, where a just-opened model home is now available for in-person viewing and virtual tours by appointment only. Alia features eight floorplans showcasing coastal plantation architecture, ranging in size from approximately 2,430 to 3,842 square feet. Homes at Alia offer three to five bedrooms and oversized two-car garages in both single- and two-story floorplans. Call 760-547-8774 for more information.

Alia is Shea’s first San Diego community to introduce the DARWIN™ Home Wellness Intelligence System from Delos, created to bring the benefits of the outdoors (pure air and water, and natural lighting) into the home.

Further up the coast is Shea’s most striking contemporary townhome community, nestled in Carlsbad’s popular Bressi Ranch. Floorplans at Kensington range from 1,670 to 2,081 square feet with two to three bedrooms, three to 3.5 bathrooms, and an enclosed two-car garage. Common areas include a lounge-style barbecue area, tot lot, swimming pool, bocce ball court and shuffle board. Prices now range from $723,560. Located at 6002 Colt Pl., more information is available at 760-547-8771.

In Olivenhain, Shea’s One Oak is an enclave of luxury homes especially popular with homebuyers seeking a single-story home.

Located at 3560 James Court, homes at One Oak range from 4,666 to 5,875 square feet and offer up to five bedrooms, 5.5 baths and three- to four-car garages, with sprawling indoor-outdoor spaces and abundant opportunities for a multi-generational lifestyle. Prices now start in the $1.8 millions. Several homes are currently available for quick move-in. For information, call 760-547-8770.

For more information on all Shea communities in San Diego, visit www.sheahomes.com.