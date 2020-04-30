Shark attacks surfer off Moonlight Beach

ENCINITAS — A surfer suffered minor injuries today in a shark attack near Moonlight Beach.

The attack was reported about 5:45 p.m., Encinitas lifeguard Capt. Larry Giles said.

Medics took the victim, whose name and age were not immediately available, to Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas for treatment of minor injuries.

A two-mile stretch of shoreline in the area was temporarily closed as a precaution due to the incident, Giles said.

Moonlight Beach, which had been closed as part of local municipalities’ efforts to fight the spread of the coronavirus, reopened Monday morning for limited activities — including walking, running, swimming and surfing.