Several venues closed, events postponed due to coronavirus pandemic

REGION — The California Department of Public Health has suggested Californians cancel or postpone gatherings of 250 or more people statewide to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease COVID-19, through at least the end of March.

As of March 12, the following North County closures include:

The Encinitas Chamber of Commerce, in coordination with the Encinitas Mayor’s Office, has decided to postpone the March 31 State of the City address.

The following San Marcos events are postponed until further notice: San Marcos Citizens Academy, General Plan Update Visioning Workshops #2 and #3, Planning Commission Meeting (March 16 ), Parks and Recreation Commission Meeting (March 18), Star Walk (March 22 ), State of Your Community event (March 31), Traffic Commission Meeting (April 1).

San Marcos Chamber has decided to postpone the Spring Fling & Street Festival. The event was scheduled for April 5 and will now be held on June 21. Also, a Meet and Greet event featuring CSUSM President Dr. Ellen Neufeldt on March 19 has been canceled and will be rescheduled at a later date.

Opportunity Summit 2020 at the Manchester Grand Hyatt will be postponed until later this fall.

UC San Diego announced Monday it will move all lecture and discussion courses online starting March 25 — due to fears of the coronavirus spreading — and SDSU announced Tuesday that it will begin transitioning all classes to virtual instruction by April 6.

In consultation with the California Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) Presidents/Chancellor Board, effective immediately, the CCAA suspends, until further notice, all intercollegiate athletic activities, including in-person campus recruiting (on and off-campus). This will affect Cal State University-San Marcos (CSUSM) athletic events.

California College Athletic Association has suspended all Intercollegiate activities as of March 12. CSUSM Athletics is a member of the NCAA DII and California Collegiate Athletic Association.

San Diego Lab Rats announced the cancellation of its Mobile STEAM Lab activities, Saturday Family STEAM Days and its Spring Break STEAM camp. It is also canceling its Spring Science & Sports Academy that was scheduled from April 6 through April 10.

Effective immediately, UC San Diego has suspended all athletic activities indefinitely in response to COVID-19. Earlier March 12, the Big West Conference and California Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) both made similar proclamations. In addition, the NCAA canceled its remaining winter and spring championships, including the Division II Men’s Basketball West Regional scheduled to begin March 13 at UC San Diego.

The Carlsbad 5000 set for March 21 and March 22 has been canceled following a recent announcement from the California Department of Public Health.

Borrego Springs canceled its 30th anniversary Circle of Art event scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, March 14 & 15.

Pearl Jam’s April 13 show at San Diego’s Viejas Arena is off. The Seattle-based grunge band decided this week to suspend its spring tour dates amid coronavirus concerns.

All city offices were still open as of March 12, but they are offering many services online.